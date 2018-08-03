[LISTEN] Why more citizens are choosing to leave SA

Radio 702 | UK visa solutions experts, Move Up, say that they’ve seen a 22% increase in citizens interested in relocating to the United Kingdom over the past two years.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are expected to break their own emigration record this year, according to experts.

The Midday Report's Charlotte Kilbane spoke to Jonty Leon, a legal and financial manager at Financial Emigration, who says there has been a huge increase in SA citizens deciding to leave the country after last year's announcement by Parliament that there would be a change in tax laws.

Leon says other contributing factors to the increase in emigration include education and lack of job opportunities.

“The political instability. Looking at the recent comments on land expropriation without compensation, that is all major factors which are pushing South Africans to leave South Africa.”

