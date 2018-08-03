[LISTEN] CT dad relives moment he was told about son's death
CapeTalk | CapeTalk presenter Africa Melane speaks to Khanyile Mbaba about his son Liyabonga and the moment when he received the call about his son being killed in a taxi accident.
CAPE TOWN - The pain of losing a child must surely be one of life’s most punishing burdens.
But when the child is lost in a gruesome manner because of someone’s negligence or criminal behaviour, that burden must surely be unbearable.
Seven-year-old Liyabonga Mbaba was killed when an overloaded taxi was involved in an accident on the N2 highway.
The driver of the taxi has since been charged with culpable homicide.
CapeTalk presenter Africa Melane speaks Khanyile Mbaba, the father to the late Liyabonga, about his son and the moment when he received the call about his son being involved in the died.
For more information listen to the audio above.
More in Multimedia
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] UL recover to hold TUT, Wits & NWU go joint-top
-
[PODCAST] Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa (Episode 3)
-
[LISTEN] Tendai Biti denies inciting violence in Zim elections
-
[LISTEN] Xolani Gwala: I’ve learned people are really good
-
[LISTEN] #DataMustFall… and Rain is making it happen
-
[LISTEN] The history of SA protests
-
[LISTEN] Coltart: Zanu-PF hasn't changed
-
[LISTEN] Dealing with depression in the workplace
-
[LISTEN] NZ introduces paid leave for domestic violence victims
-
[LISTEN] Is 'black tax' a responsibility or burden?
-
[LISTEN] How car buyers are 'screwed' by dealerships and banks
-
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba addresses xenophobia claims
-
[LISTEN] Schafer explains reasons behind WC schools liquor Bill
-
[LISTEN] Author Daniel Pink: Timing is really a science
-
[LISTEN] ‘We want Dr Mayosi’s passing to save a life’
-
[LISTEN] Not everything is made in China
-
[LISTEN] Biti: Zim's elections are chaotic
-
[LISTEN] 'Khwezi’s story isn't a political story, it’s a human story'
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] Tough varsity football starts for UKZN, UL and Tuks
-
[LISTEN] Cancer therapy: The good and the bad
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] Previewing the 2018 varsity football season
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] Introducing Varsity Sport
-
[LISTEN] 5 things we must realise about money SA is getting from BRICS
-
[LISTEN] Barriers in accessing safe abortions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.