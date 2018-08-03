[LISTEN] CT dad relives moment he was told about son's death

CapeTalk | CapeTalk presenter Africa Melane speaks to Khanyile Mbaba about his son Liyabonga and the moment when he received the call about his son being killed in a taxi accident.

CAPE TOWN - The pain of losing a child must surely be one of life’s most punishing burdens.

But when the child is lost in a gruesome manner because of someone’s negligence or criminal behaviour, that burden must surely be unbearable.

Seven-year-old Liyabonga Mbaba was killed when an overloaded taxi was involved in an accident on the N2 highway.

The driver of the taxi has since been charged with culpable homicide.

CapeTalk presenter Africa Melane speaks Khanyile Mbaba, the father to the late Liyabonga, about his son and the moment when he received the call about his son being involved in the died.

For more information listen to the audio above.