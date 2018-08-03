Knysna Animal Welfare Society asks for food donations

The non-profit organisation says a recent food donation ended up being contaminated and affected its entire food storing room.

CAPE TOWN - The Knysna Animal Welfare Society is in need of cat and dog food donations as supplies are fast depleting.

The society's Michelle Don said: “Being an NPO, we can’t financially afford to buy any food to assist our animals and we run a hospital clinic and our adoption centre, so obviously we’re in need.”