Kenya private sector activity expands at slower pace in July - PMI
The Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing and services fell to 53.6 in July from 55.0 in June.
NAIROBI - Kenya’s private sector activity expanded at a slower pace in July as growth in output and new orders lost steam, a survey showed on Friday.
The Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing and services fell to 53.6 in July from 55.0 in June. A reading above 50 marks growth.
“Kenya’s private sector activity continued to expand although the pace of acceleration was moderating, but there is no cause for alarm,” said Jibran Qureishi, economist for East Africa at Stanbic Bank.
“The health of the private sector remains sound and the decline in the PMI in July is still above the historical average since data collection began.”
The survey showed firms took on staff at a slower pace during the period while facing the fastest rise in costs of materials since March this year.
Kenyan economic activity has picked up after political unrest and drought cut growth last year to its lowest level in more than five years, and the economy is forecast to expand by 5.8% this year from 4.9% in 2017.
Popular in Africa
-
Zim riot police force media to leave MDC briefing
-
Chamisa: Election results are fraudulent, illegal
-
MDC Alliance set to announce its own election results
-
Police outside MDC headquarters ahead of Chamisa briefing
-
ZEC announces Mnangagwa victory in Zimbabwe elections
-
[WATCH] ZEC announces Mnangagwa victory, MDC not having it
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.