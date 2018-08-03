Jerome Booysen’s hitman was also tailing his brother, court told
The man was involved in a shootout with the alleged leader of the ‘Sexy Boys’ at a Kuils River shopping centre on Tuesday, in which he was shot dead.
CAPE TOWN - A group of suspected Cape Town underworld bosses will go on trial in November on extortion charges.
Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, along with the brother of alleged gang kingpin Jerome Booysen and three others, appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court on Thursday.
Modack’s believed to be heading a group that has been forcibly taking over security at nightclubs and restaurants in the Mother City and coercing businesses to pay them.
Evidence had previously been presented to the court about an apparent turf war between Modack’s security group and another faction led by controversial businessman, Mark Lifman.
A day after a failed hit on Booysen’s life, it’s emerged that the gunman who shot him had been following the alleged gang kingpin’s brother.
Booysen survived the attack after being wounded in the arm.
The alleged gang kingpin’s brother, Colin Booysen, is currently charged with extortion along with Modack and three others.
Their trial will start on 12 November.
Colin Booysen’s lawyer has informed the court that the slain gunman had previously been tailing his client around the Woodstock area, and attended court proceedings last week.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
