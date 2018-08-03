Ipid confident it has strong case against alleged fraudster Morris Tshabalala

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
Go

Ipid confident it has strong case against alleged fraudster Morris Tshabalala

The court heard how Nkabinde allegedly contacted Thsabalala’s attorney claiming that the case against his client was politically motivated.

FILE: Crime Intelligence operative Morris Tshabalala (in orange) arrives at the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on 19 January 2018. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
FILE: Crime Intelligence operative Morris Tshabalala (in orange) arrives at the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on 19 January 2018. Picture: Barry Bateman/EWN
27 minutes ago

PRETORIA – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it remains confident that it has a strong case against former Crime Intelligence officer Morris Tshabalala.

Tshabalala, also known as "Captain KGB", was granted bail in the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday after it found the Ipid investigating officer had misled the court and was unreliable.

The former police captain was arrested in January for allegedly defrauding the Crime Intelligence secret service account and initially denied bail.

The Ipid investigator Cedric Nkabinde was suspended about two months ago for allegedly conspiring with the police to undermine high profile investigations.

The court heard how Nkabinde allegedly contacted Tshabalala’s attorney claiming that the case against his client was politically motivated.

Tshabalala was released on bail after Nkabinde failed to testify in court to refute this allegation.

Ipid’s Moses Dlamini says the case was re-assigned months ago.

“Ipid and the NPA are confident that the case against Morris Tshabalala is strong and it’s ready for trial. This case is not affecting the latest turn of events, the other investigator has been appointed to continue with it.”

UNDUE INFLUENCE

Nkabinde has been accused of accepting a position within the police in exchange for an affidavit implicating Ipid head Robert McBride in wrongdoing.

Tshabalala’s attorney has told the court that Nkabinde claimed in a phone call that his client should be released on bail because the case against him is politically motivated.

Tshabalala then submitted an affidavit refuting the claims but did not arrive at court on Thursday to testify in support of his affidavit.

The State prosecutor then conceded that Nkabinde could not be trusted and that his credibility was questionable.

This was the second time Tshabalala was applying for bail; his freedom was denied earlier this year based on the strength of Nkabinde’s evidence.

With questions now surrounding the investigating officer’s credibility, the magistrate granted Tshabalala bail of R2,000.

The case resumes in October.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA