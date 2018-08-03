Ipid confident it has strong case against alleged fraudster Morris Tshabalala

PRETORIA – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it remains confident that it has a strong case against former Crime Intelligence officer Morris Tshabalala.

Tshabalala, also known as "Captain KGB", was granted bail in the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday after it found the Ipid investigating officer had misled the court and was unreliable.

The former police captain was arrested in January for allegedly defrauding the Crime Intelligence secret service account and initially denied bail.

The Ipid investigator Cedric Nkabinde was suspended about two months ago for allegedly conspiring with the police to undermine high profile investigations.

The court heard how Nkabinde allegedly contacted Tshabalala’s attorney claiming that the case against his client was politically motivated.

Tshabalala was released on bail after Nkabinde failed to testify in court to refute this allegation.

Ipid’s Moses Dlamini says the case was re-assigned months ago.

“Ipid and the NPA are confident that the case against Morris Tshabalala is strong and it’s ready for trial. This case is not affecting the latest turn of events, the other investigator has been appointed to continue with it.”

UNDUE INFLUENCE

Nkabinde has been accused of accepting a position within the police in exchange for an affidavit implicating Ipid head Robert McBride in wrongdoing.

Tshabalala’s attorney has told the court that Nkabinde claimed in a phone call that his client should be released on bail because the case against him is politically motivated.

Tshabalala then submitted an affidavit refuting the claims but did not arrive at court on Thursday to testify in support of his affidavit.

The State prosecutor then conceded that Nkabinde could not be trusted and that his credibility was questionable.

This was the second time Tshabalala was applying for bail; his freedom was denied earlier this year based on the strength of Nkabinde’s evidence.

With questions now surrounding the investigating officer’s credibility, the magistrate granted Tshabalala bail of R2,000.

The case resumes in October.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)