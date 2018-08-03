'Impala Platinum shouldn't slash jobs without looking into alternatives'
Minister Gwede Mantashe said it was a reckless decision by the mine to announce it would be slashing 13,000 jobs at its mines over the next two years.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says Impala Platinum seems to be walking in a completely opposite direction to the industry.
The minister says it’s not clear why no one was present from the company at a meeting earlier this week with the department which was attended by 35 CEOs and senior executives from the mining industry.
Speaking at a briefing on Friday afternoon, Mantashe said it was a reckless decision by the mine to announce it would be slashing 13,000 jobs at its mines over the next two years.
Mantashe says its suspicious that Impala Platinum would simply decide to lay off thousands of jobs without the consideration that things may improve in the platinum sector.
“I said they shouldn’t rush into Section 189 and begin to issue out notices of retrenchments, look into alternatives.”
The minister says this announcement by the company undermines the challenges facing society regarding high levels of unemployment.
“When you take a decision to terminate employment, you need to consider it thoroughly and be convinced that there is no alternative.”
Mantashe says a meeting is being planned with the Labour Department to discuss Section 189 retrenchment process in terms of the Labour Relations Act which industry tends to use without considering other options.
