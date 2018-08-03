ITA leaders meet telecommunications minister ahead of ITU World Telecom
Leaders in the information, communication, and telecommunications industry have met with the Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Siyabonga Cwele to discuss plans for the upcoming global event, World Telecom.
CAPE TOWN - Executive members of the Information Technology Association of South Africa (ITA) met with the Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services in Pretoria on Thursday to discuss a global ICT event set to take place in Durban in September.
The meeting was initiated by the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services to discuss a collaboration between ITA and the ministry ahead of the upcoming International Telecommunication Union's World Telecom conference taking place between 10 and 13 September 2018.
Telecom World is a premier event for the global ICT industry and brings together public and private representatives to showcase innovative solutions and collaborate and engage in high-level dialogue on the major challenges facing the sector.
The ITU Telecom World has never been held in Africa. For South Africa, hosting the 2018 event would mean substantial economic benefits, as well as broader intangible benefits.
“South Africa believes that this will increase investment in ICT into the continent by providing a greater focus on Africa and encourage greater participation by African countries and companies wishing to do business in Africa,” the ministry said in a statement. “The conference is also an excellent opportunity to promote South African and continental small medium enterprises (SMEs).”
ITA president Sunil Geness said: “We look forward to collaborating with the minister and his team around the upcoming ITU World Telecom - a global showcase event. The conference is an important opportunity for the ICT industry to find solutions that benefit all South Africans, including small businesses.
“We believe the ICT industry holds the key to unlocking Africa’s true potential, and we are delighted to play an important role in this growth,” Geness said.
The ITU World Telecom is expected to attract around 7000 delegates and inject approximately R81-million into the South African economy.
