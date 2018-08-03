Gauteng SACP calls for integrity commission to prevent corporate state capture

The SACP says this commission would ensure that all government officials recommended for positions in state departments in Gauteng be subject to accurate background checks.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Gauteng says to prevent the corporate capture of the state, it would be important to establish a provincial alliance integrity commission.

This is one of the outcomes presented by the communist party at its recent provincial executive committee lekgotla.

The communist party in Gauteng says that an integrity commission will ensure the proper governance of state institutions.

SACP provincial secretary Jacob Mamabolo says that while the African National Congress (ANC) does have an integrity commission, together through the alliance a stronger commission can be created.

“On the men and women that will constitute this integrity commission, it must be decisive, it must be active and efficient and effective.”

Mamabolo says the economy is volatile in the world financial markets and issues of governance can jeopardise the economy.

“It must deal with matters of integrity without fear or favour or prejudice.”

At the same time, the party says Gauteng must be the home of the Thuma Mina Campaign and the new dawn championed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.