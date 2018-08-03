Gauteng Education begins placements for 2019 academic year

Untu wants certain demands met in wage talks with Gautrain
The department says all parents of Grades 1 and 8 pupils who applied online will receive their offers via SMS.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it's now begun with the placement of pupils for the 2019 academic year.
It says all parents of Grades 1 and 8 pupils who applied online will receive their offers via SMS.
It has urged parents to accept or reject placement offers within seven working days or risk losing their space.
The department's Steve Mabona said: “The department plans to place all Grade 1 and 8 learners for the period of 2019 academic year by 31 October 2018.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
