Ethiopian prosecutors to charge 5 over PM rally blast - report
Two people died and scores others were injured in the grenade attack at the rally in the Ethiopian capital attended by the new prime minister.
NAIROBI - Ethiopia’s federal prosecutors are to file charges against five people suspected of being involved in a blast at a rally in Addis Ababa in June for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, state-affiliated media said on Friday.
Two people died and scores others were injured in the grenade attack at the rally in the Ethiopian capital attended by the new prime minister.
“The prosecutors requested the court to give them 15 days to file charges against the suspects,” the report by Fana Broadcasting Corporation said.
“The court granted them 15 days by rejecting the request of the suspects for bail.”
Popular in Africa
-
Chamisa: Election results are fraudulent, illegal
-
Mnangagwa: If you're unhappy with results, take legal action
-
[WATCH] Malema calls on 'old' Mnangagwa to serve 1 presidential term
-
MDC Alliance to challenge Zim election results
-
[WATCH] Chamisa: We are the majority party in this country
-
[WATCH] Zimbabweans in SA react to election announcement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.