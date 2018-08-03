Popular Topics
Ethiopian prosecutors to charge 5 over PM rally blast - report

Two people died and scores others were injured in the grenade attack at the rally in the Ethiopian capital attended by the new prime minister.

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed delivers a speech behind a glass during a rally on Meskel Square in Addis Ababa on 23 June 2018. Picture: AFP
Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed delivers a speech behind a glass during a rally on Meskel Square in Addis Ababa on 23 June 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

NAIROBI - Ethiopia’s federal prosecutors are to file charges against five people suspected of being involved in a blast at a rally in Addis Ababa in June for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, state-affiliated media said on Friday.

Two people died and scores others were injured in the grenade attack at the rally in the Ethiopian capital attended by the new prime minister.

“The prosecutors requested the court to give them 15 days to file charges against the suspects,” the report by Fana Broadcasting Corporation said.

“The court granted them 15 days by rejecting the request of the suspects for bail.”

