Erasmus to name first Rugby Championship squad on Monday
The squad will assemble in Stellenbosch, where they will continue their preparations for the campaign.
JOHANNESBURG - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will name his first Rugby Championship squad on Monday.
The squad will assemble in Stellenbosch, where they will continue their preparations for the campaign.
The squad will continue their preparations in and around Cape Town, which includes two open training sessions lined up for next week at Florida Park in Ravensmead on Monday and in Belhar on Thursday.
Following the conclusion of the Stellenbosch training camp at the end of next week, the squad will assemble in Durban on Sunday, 12 August, to continue with their preparations for the first Rugby Championship fixture against Argentina, on 18 August at Kings Park.
Springboks' 2018 Rugby Championship fixtures (kick-off times to be confirmed):
18 August: Springboks v Argentina - Kings Park, Durban
25 August: Argentina v Springboks - TBA
8 September: Australia v Springboks - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
15 September: New Zealand v Springboks - Westpac Stadium, Wellington
29 September: Springboks v Australia - Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth
6 October: Springboks v New Zealand - Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.