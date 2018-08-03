Erasmus to name first Rugby Championship squad on Monday

The squad will assemble in Stellenbosch, where they will continue their preparations for the campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will name his first Rugby Championship squad on Monday.

The squad will continue their preparations in and around Cape Town, which includes two open training sessions lined up for next week at Florida Park in Ravensmead on Monday and in Belhar on Thursday.

Following the conclusion of the Stellenbosch training camp at the end of next week, the squad will assemble in Durban on Sunday, 12 August, to continue with their preparations for the first Rugby Championship fixture against Argentina, on 18 August at Kings Park.

Springboks' 2018 Rugby Championship fixtures (kick-off times to be confirmed):

18 August: Springboks v Argentina - Kings Park, Durban

25 August: Argentina v Springboks - TBA

8 September: Australia v Springboks - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

15 September: New Zealand v Springboks - Westpac Stadium, Wellington

29 September: Springboks v Australia - Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

6 October: Springboks v New Zealand - Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria