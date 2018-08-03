Popular Topics
EC Education Dept condemns burning of Ntlaza school

Sections of Chief Henry Boklein Senior Secondary School were set alight on Wednesday night.

Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape Education Department has condemned the burning of a school in Ntlaza.

Sections of Chief Henry Boklein Senior Secondary School were set alight on Wednesday night.

The department says the administration block, including the principal's office and staffroom were burnt down.

Spokesperson Mali Mtima says: “An investigation is underway and we call on the public participating to cooperate with the police so that if there’s any foul play we can deal with that.”

