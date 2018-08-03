EC Education Dept condemns burning of Ntlaza school

Untu: Prasa employees & commuters have no safety guarantees
Local
Sections of Chief Henry Boklein Senior Secondary School were set alight on Wednesday night.
CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape Education Department has condemned the burning of a school in Ntlaza.
Sections of Chief Henry Boklein Senior Secondary School were set alight on Wednesday night.
The department says the administration block, including the principal's office and staffroom were burnt down.
Spokesperson Mali Mtima says: “An investigation is underway and we call on the public participating to cooperate with the police so that if there’s any foul play we can deal with that.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.