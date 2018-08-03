EC Dept to test pupils who fell ill after drinking school water

The Eastern Cape Education Department says it has closed the St Matthews Senior Secondary School while investigations are ongoing.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department says that it is running tests on at least 33 pupils who developed stomach aches after drinking water at a school.

On Tuesday, about 100 pupils St Matthews Senior Secondary in Keiskammahoek were admitted to hospital.

Sixty-three pupils were later discharged.

The Eastern Cape Education Department says it has closed the St Matthews Senior Secondary School while investigations are ongoing.

The department’s spokesperson, Mali Mtima, says that the Education and Health Departments have sent officials to the school to inspect facilities at the school.

Pupils say they developed stomach cramps after drinking water from the school taps.

“We’re running tests on their stool, but the reason we object to quarantine the school was to ensure that we’re able to access the facility.”

Mtima says pupils are being monitored by specialists to avoid any further complications.

The school is set to reopen on 6 August.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)