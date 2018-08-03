EC Dept to test pupils who fell ill after drinking school water
The Eastern Cape Education Department says it has closed the St Matthews Senior Secondary School while investigations are ongoing.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department says that it is running tests on at least 33 pupils who developed stomach aches after drinking water at a school.
On Tuesday, about 100 pupils St Matthews Senior Secondary in Keiskammahoek were admitted to hospital.
Sixty-three pupils were later discharged.
The Eastern Cape Education Department says it has closed the St Matthews Senior Secondary School while investigations are ongoing.
The department’s spokesperson, Mali Mtima, says that the Education and Health Departments have sent officials to the school to inspect facilities at the school.
Pupils say they developed stomach cramps after drinking water from the school taps.
“We’re running tests on their stool, but the reason we object to quarantine the school was to ensure that we’re able to access the facility.”
Mtima says pupils are being monitored by specialists to avoid any further complications.
The school is set to reopen on 6 August.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Zokwana: No need to panic over land expropriation decision
-
Malema rifle shooting incident incites black on black violence, says BLF
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 31 July 2018
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 1 August 2018
-
Mantashe urges Implats to reconsider restructuring plans
-
Ipid confident it has strong case against alleged fraudster Morris Tshabalala
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.