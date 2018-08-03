DA to lodge complaint against SABC over Ramaphosa land speech broadcast
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be reporting the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa after it interrupted scheduled programming on Tuesday night to broadcast a speech by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) leader.
In the broadcast, Ramaphosa says the ANC has resolved the Constitution should be amended to make it clear that land expropriation without compensation is permissible.
The DA says the public broadcaster violated its conduct of conduct when it agreed to flight the recording.
DA MP Phumzile van Damme says the SABC has not afforded the DA the same opportunity to present its position on the matter.
“The DA will not stand idly while efforts are made to recapture the SABC to become the ANC's mouthpiece and not a public broadcaster.”
Public hearings on whether the property clause of the Constitution should be amended to allow for this will wrap up in Cape Town on Saturday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
