CT family wants justice after boy (7) killed in taxi accident
On Monday morning, the Grade 1 learner from Holy Cross Primary School was one of 29 learners in the vehicle designed for only 17 passengers.
CAPE TOWN - The family of a seven-year-old boy killed when an overloaded taxi crashed near Borcherds Quarry Road in Cape Town wants justice.
The 27-year-old driver has been charged.
Liyabonga Mbaba's father says he received a call from the taxi owner, saying his son had been involved in the accident.
When Khanyile Mbaba arrived at the scene, he immediately tried to locate his son and was directed to the taxi.
“I went to the back seat of the taxi and found his body lying there.”
Mbaba says he wasn't aware that the driver didn't have a permit. The driver also had no licence and the vehicle is not roadworthy.
The mourning father says he trusted the taxi owner.
