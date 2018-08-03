Confusion over Moïse Katumbi’s return to DRC
Authorities in Katumbi’s former stronghold Lubumbashi say he’ll be denied entry.
PRETORIA - There’s confusion about the return of businessman Moïse Katumbi to the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday who’s planning to run in December’s presidential election.
Katumbi risks being flung into jail if he goes home.
The former governor of mineral-rich Katanga province fell out with President Joseph Kabila two years ago and went into self-imposed exile.
While he was in Belgium, he was sentenced in absentia to three years in jail.
Katumbi says he’ll take his chances to throw his hat into the ring.
The mayor of Lubumbashi Ghislain Robert Lubara says Katumbi will be denied entry.
Katumbe’s aides have discussed his return with representatives of the United Nations peacekeeping force in the DRC Monusco.
