Chiefs out to exorcise demons in Sundowns opener

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to end their three-season trophy-less run when they take on the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League's season opener at Loftus on Saturday.

Chiefs’ struggles over the past three seasons have been well documented and with a new coach Giovanni Solinas at the helm, the Soweto club are adamant that their run of bad luck will soon be halted.

The Glamour Boys infamously dumped their previous coach Steve Komphela on the night of their semifinal exit of the Nedbank Cup to Free State Stars at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Chiefs could only amass 48 points from 30 league games last season to finish third behind champions Sundowns and fellow Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

The acquisition of attacker Khama Billiat from Sundowns will certainly give Chiefs a boost but they will know that Sundowns' knowledge of the Zimbabwean international is extensive and Pitso Mosimane will be plotting plenty of tactics to neutralise him.

The champions, on the other hand, have said their goodbyes to last season's Player of the Year award recipient, Percy Tau, who has signed a R50 million deal with English Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion, and Khama Billiat to Saturday’s opposition Chiefs.

Even without Tau and Billiat, the Brazilians are still packed with quality and they have added further players to their ranks in the hope that they will fill the gaping whole left by Tau.

Whatever the result is at Lotus in the opening game of the season, we are sure to expect a thriller that could set the tone for the season that lays ahead.