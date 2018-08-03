Chelsea's Pedro signs one-year contract extension
LONDON - Chelsea playmaker Pedro has signed a one-year contract extension to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge until 2020, the Premier League club has said.
The 31-year-old, a World Cup and European Championships winner with Spain, joined Chelsea in 2015 and has since made 131 appearances across all competitions, winning the league title in 2017 and the FA Cup last term.
"It's important for me to continue with Chelsea, I am comfortable here and want to win new titles and trophies. I want to help the team, score goals, and I repeat, I am really happy," Pedro told the club's website here
The Spaniard previously played for La Liga club Barcelona, where he made more than 300 appearances and collected around 20 titles, including three Champions League triumphs.
Chelsea play league champions Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, six days before travelling to Huddersfield Town for their opening league fixture on 11 August.
