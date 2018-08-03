Popular Topics
Go

Chamisa: Election results are fraudulent, illegal

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced that Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa had received 50.8% of the votes while his political opponent Chamisa secured 44.3%.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa prepares to cast his vote in Zimbabwe's presidential elections on 30 July 2018. Picture: EWN
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa prepares to cast his vote in Zimbabwe's presidential elections on 30 July 2018. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

HARARE – MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has described the results of presidential elections in Zimbabwe as “fraudulent and illegal”.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced that Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa had received 50.8% of the votes while his political opponent Chamisa secured 44.3%.

The commission announced the final presidential results four days after Zimbabweans cast their ballots in a crunch election that drew interest from around the world.

At a press briefing in Harare on Friday afternoon, Chamisa said: “We are going to challenge a number of electoral results. We have reports of where irregularities were done. There is video evidence that exposes that ballot boxes were not sealed.”

He says the alliance does not accept the final results and that he has proof that some ballot boxes were tampered with.

“They were deflated, they deflated our figures by close to about 20,000. And they inflated Mr Mnangagwa’s votes, this is why they don’t want to go to constituency by constituency announcement.”

Chamisa has demanded that the electoral commission release information around voter turnout and if there were spoiled votes.

“It might be that the people did not vote for the party but then you must show and reveal that in the parliamentary election. What happened to the discrepancy of those 10% votes? [You must show] What then happened to those votes so that there is constituency.”

WATCH LIVE: Nelson Chamisa briefs the media

The MDC Alliance leader has slammed the use of force in the Zimbabwe election, saying that the final results have been manipulated.

“If you go around the country, you’ll find that there is no jubilation and there is no celebration if anything. Today is the day of mourning, mourning over democracy; it is a black day because we’re seeing a repeat of what we saw during the yesteryear regime.”

Earlier journalists were removed and later allowed to return to the building.

In the past few minutes, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reacted on Twitter to the latest developments.

He says the latest scenes that unfolded have no place in society and the matter is urgently being investigated.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

