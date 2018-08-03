Cele won't answer questions on changes in KZN political killings task team

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
Go

Cele won't answer questions on changes in KZN political killings task team

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the approach of the new task team is already beginning to yield results and this is because of the project-driven approach.

Police Minister Bheki Cele giving an update on the progress made by the inter-ministerial committee set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate political killings in KZN. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
Police Minister Bheki Cele giving an update on the progress made by the inter-ministerial committee set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate political killings in KZN. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has refused to be drawn on whether the change in investigators looking into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal is because of political interference from high ranking officials.

In June, President Cyril Ramaphosa set up an inter-ministerial task team made up of ministers from the security cluster to investigate the recent spate of killings in the province.

Cele has announced that since a security cluster meeting on 12 June, six people have been arrested in connection with the murders. Five of those six people have been denied bail.

The minister says the approach of the new task team is already beginning to yield results and this is because of the project-driven approach.

“The new project team has handled new 18 members plus eight members from the previous task team who have been retained.”

Cele was questioned extensively about what necessitated changing the people who formed part of the task team and whether this is because some members were “compromised”.

“I can only come back on that once it is investigated and discovered that indeed they deviated from the way that we’re supposed to do things.”

KZN prosecutions boss Moipone Noko says 12 out of 14 cases that had previously been withdrawn have now been brought back for further investigation.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA