Cele won't answer questions on changes in KZN political killings task team

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has refused to be drawn on whether the change in investigators looking into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal is because of political interference from high ranking officials.

In June, President Cyril Ramaphosa set up an inter-ministerial task team made up of ministers from the security cluster to investigate the recent spate of killings in the province.

Cele has announced that since a security cluster meeting on 12 June, six people have been arrested in connection with the murders. Five of those six people have been denied bail.

The minister says the approach of the new task team is already beginning to yield results and this is because of the project-driven approach.

“The new project team has handled new 18 members plus eight members from the previous task team who have been retained.”

Cele was questioned extensively about what necessitated changing the people who formed part of the task team and whether this is because some members were “compromised”.

“I can only come back on that once it is investigated and discovered that indeed they deviated from the way that we’re supposed to do things.”

KZN prosecutions boss Moipone Noko says 12 out of 14 cases that had previously been withdrawn have now been brought back for further investigation.

