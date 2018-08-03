Cele denies political interference in KZN political killings task team

Bheki Cele faced a barrage of questions about why he deemed it necessary to set up a completely new task team made up of 126 members and only absorbing eight from the previous team.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says there is no evidence to prove that there has previously been political interference with the task team set up to investigate political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Cele held a briefing at their headquarters in Durban alongside National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole and KZN prosecutions boss Moipone Noko.

He was giving a progress update on how the inter-ministerial task team set up in May has been doing after the recent spate of murders.

President Cyril Ramaphosa requested that ministers from the security cluster meet to put interventions in place to curb further loss of life.

The minister faced a barrage of questions about why he deemed it necessary to set up a completely new task team made up of 126 members and only absorbing eight people from the previous collective.

Cele was pushed to answer whether those who were on the previous investigating group were “compromised” and “complicit” in the failure to conclude cases.

“It’s something that we cannot ignore but it’s also something we cannot rush. So, it will be part of answering what happened with some members.”

So far since June, Cele says six people have been arrested, five of whom have been denied bail.

He says their integrated approach to investigations has helped link suspects to other crimes that haven’t been resolved.

