Cele denies political interference in KZN political killings task team
Bheki Cele faced a barrage of questions about why he deemed it necessary to set up a completely new task team made up of 126 members and only absorbing eight from the previous team.
DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says there is no evidence to prove that there has previously been political interference with the task team set up to investigate political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.
Cele held a briefing at their headquarters in Durban alongside National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole and KZN prosecutions boss Moipone Noko.
He was giving a progress update on how the inter-ministerial task team set up in May has been doing after the recent spate of murders.
President Cyril Ramaphosa requested that ministers from the security cluster meet to put interventions in place to curb further loss of life.
The minister faced a barrage of questions about why he deemed it necessary to set up a completely new task team made up of 126 members and only absorbing eight people from the previous collective.
Cele was pushed to answer whether those who were on the previous investigating group were “compromised” and “complicit” in the failure to conclude cases.
“It’s something that we cannot ignore but it’s also something we cannot rush. So, it will be part of answering what happened with some members.”
So far since June, Cele says six people have been arrested, five of whom have been denied bail.
He says their integrated approach to investigations has helped link suspects to other crimes that haven’t been resolved.
#BhekiCele discusses whether he is aware of allegations that members of the previous task team were “compromised” and were deliberately complicit in not getting to the bottom of politically motivated murders. ZN pic.twitter.com/PJSJRGVcCZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 3, 2018
#BhekiCele answers questions around whether the reason why investigations into political killings have not been finalized is because of political interference in law enforcement agencies and investigations. He says he hasn’t seen the Moerane Commission’s report.ZN pic.twitter.com/yqOiJv9nDS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 3, 2018
#BhekiCele KZN Prosecutions boss Moipone Noko has been asked to explain why certain cases that were previously withdrawn have been reinstated. She’s also been questioned about whether the NPA really has strong cases or if it’s in a rush to arrest people because its under pressure pic.twitter.com/FNnextQg7A— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 3, 2018
#BhekiCele has been asked to explain why there was a need to change members of the previous task team to bring in new people to join. This is in light of the fact that 6 arrests have been made since the new team started its work in June. ZN pic.twitter.com/xH7vkmyXUd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 3, 2018
#BhekiCele says he wants to pre-empt questions from the media about the killings of #SindisoMagaqa, Sibusiso Sithole and Maqatha Mchunu. He says they have identified people for arrest. ZN pic.twitter.com/75TXKNESVs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 3, 2018
