Bongani Mayosi described as someone who cared deeply for poor

Internationally acclaimed cardiologist Bongani Mayosi committed suicide last Friday at the age of 51.

CAPE TOWN - Internationally acclaimed cardiologist Bongani Mayosi has been described as a loving father, teacher and someone who deeply cared for the poor.

Hundreds of people attended his memorial service at University of Cape Town (UCT) on Thursday night.

Friends, family, academic colleagues and students came to pay their respects.

Mayosi’s sister, Khutalo Mayosi, says her brother taught her valuable life lessons that she will never forget.

#RememberingMayosi the memorial service will be streamed live on @UCT_news website. GLS pic.twitter.com/FRVpTjMc4S — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 2, 2018

She says he took her to school at a very young age.

“And that’s how I started school at the age of three. At home my mother had two babies so, Bongani was teaching me to be independent.”

UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng says Mayosi inspired many researchers.

“Professor Mayosi did not just do research… he grew researchers, he grew his passion with the people who worked with him.”

Mayosi will be laid to rest in Cape Town on Saturday.

WATCH: UCT remembers Professor Bongani Mayosi

