Bloem Celtic applies for provisional liquidation

Celtic have been struggling to pay players and their new coach Steve Komphela salaries.

JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership side Bloemfontein Celtic have applied for provisional liquidation after owner Max Tshabalala faced difficulty in luring sponsors to keep the club afloat.

#AbsaPrem According to @SAFPU_Official - @Bloem_Celtic cannot to meet its financial obligations, which includes players salaries.



SAFPU will meet and advise players on way forward as the club have applied for provisional liquidation. pic.twitter.com/8hsc9xnrKB — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) August 3, 2018

The South African Football Players Union confirmed on Friday that the club had filed for provisional liquidation.