Bloem Celtic applies for provisional liquidation
Celtic have been struggling to pay players and their new coach Steve Komphela salaries.
JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership side Bloemfontein Celtic have applied for provisional liquidation after owner Max Tshabalala faced difficulty in luring sponsors to keep the club afloat.
#AbsaPrem According to @SAFPU_Official - @Bloem_Celtic cannot to meet its financial obligations, which includes players salaries.— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) August 3, 2018
SAFPU will meet and advise players on way forward as the club have applied for provisional liquidation. pic.twitter.com/8hsc9xnrKB
The South African Football Players Union confirmed on Friday that the club had filed for provisional liquidation.
