ANC: There's overwhelming support to press ahead with land expropriation
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the ANC will push for the amendment of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa's remarks on land expropriation without compensation that caused concern among some observers.
South Africans were caught by surprise on Tuesday night when Ramaphosa announced that the ANC will push for the amendment of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
The ANC says Ramaphosa's comments did not pre-empt or undermine the parliamentary-led public hearings into land expropriation.
Some have criticised the ANC, calling the land hearings a farce and pointless following Ramaphosa’s announcement.
But the ANC says this is not the case and the hearings are just further evidence that an “overwhelming” majority of those making submissions are in fact in support of a constitutional amendment.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “With the hearings that have already taken place, there is an overwhelming support from society that we should be pressing ahead with the expropriation of land without compensation. When the ANC does that, it will again be following the parliamentary process, and this will have to be introduced through normal and acceptable processes.”
The joint constitutional review committee will on Saturday hold its last public hearings in Goodwood in Cape Town after holding hearings in all provinces.
The committee will then report back to Parliament with recommendations before a final decision is made.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
