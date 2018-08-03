Popular Topics
ANC: South Africans love party’s Thuma Mina initiative

The party will from Friday embark on a nationwide Thuma Mina roll-out programme in all provinces as it prepares for what is expected to be closely contested elections in less than a year.

FILE: ANC's Pule Mabe on 29 May 2018. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
FILE: ANC's Pule Mabe on 29 May 2018. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) says South Africans love the party’s "Thuma Mina” initiative and the campaign will go beyond the 2019 elections.

The party will from Friday embark on a nationwide Thuma Mina roll-out programme in all provinces as it prepares for what is expected to be closely contested elections in less than a year.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the campaign is about the ANC reconnecting with the people through activities that are aimed at improving their lives.

Mabe says ‘Thuma Mina’ is not just an election slogan, it must also be a way of life for all South Africans.

The campaign will see party members embarking on clean-up campaigns and an identity document voter registration drive as the party tries to claw back lost ground.

The party will also be part of the handing over of Right To Occupy (RTO) documents to property owners in rural areas under traditional leaders.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

