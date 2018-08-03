All 3 of CT’s desalination plants finally up and running

The City of Cape Town says its various water projects are now all on track.

CAPE TOWN - After months of delays, all three of Cape Town's desalination plants are up and running.

The City of Cape Town says its various water projects are now all on track.

The city is still in the midst of a drought.

There’ve been many delays at the Monwabisi desalination because of a dispute between the city and the local community.

Residents were demanding that more of them be employed at the facility.

It was the last plant to be brought online.

The city's Xanthea Limberg says that collectively the plants are producing eight million litres of water a day.

“Monwabisi was the plant that came online later than the other two, but it is now complete and it is operating.”

She adds that apart from desalination, authorities have also been looking at other sources of water.