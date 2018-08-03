All 3 of CT’s desalination plants finally up and running
The City of Cape Town says its various water projects are now all on track.
CAPE TOWN - After months of delays, all three of Cape Town's desalination plants are up and running.
The City of Cape Town says its various water projects are now all on track.
The city is still in the midst of a drought.
There’ve been many delays at the Monwabisi desalination because of a dispute between the city and the local community.
Residents were demanding that more of them be employed at the facility.
It was the last plant to be brought online.
The city's Xanthea Limberg says that collectively the plants are producing eight million litres of water a day.
“Monwabisi was the plant that came online later than the other two, but it is now complete and it is operating.”
She adds that apart from desalination, authorities have also been looking at other sources of water.
Popular in Local
-
Police identify body found near Chapman’s Peak Drive
-
Report: Hawks to probe Anoj Singh over suspicious transactions
-
[WATCH] Quick stop: Robbers steal entire ATM from EC store
-
Malema rifle shooting incident incites black on black violence, says BLF
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 31 July 2018
-
Jerome Booysen’s hitman was also tailing his brother, court told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.