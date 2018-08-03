AfriForum lays complaint against Malema’s bodyguard over rifle shooting incident
AfriForum earlier opened a case against Julius Malema and Adriaan Snyman at the Lyttelton Police Station for allegedly contravening the Firearms Control Act.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum has confirmed that it has laid a formal complaint against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s bodyguard Adriaan Snyman at the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority.
The organisation earlier opened a case against Malema and Snyman at the Lyttelton Police Station for allegedly contravening the Firearms Control Act.
Malema was seen discharging what appeared to be a rifle at his party’s birthday celebration in the Eastern Cape.
The EFF said it wasn't a real firearm.
AfriForum’s Ian Cameron said: “We need to see whether security companies that are handling these kinds of firearms are registered legally and whether all the correct procedures are being followed for them to be in possession of those firearms.”
Julius Malema firing a rifle at an EFF rally. pic.twitter.com/IUHxrWc3iX— Modern Day Pantsula (@Thabiso_Dlamini) July 31, 2018
