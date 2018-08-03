23 children injured after KZN taxi collision
ER24 says the children were treated for various injuries on site, with many taken to hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-three children have been injured in a taxi collision in Klaarwater in KwaZulu-Natal.
ER24 says the children were treated for various injuries on site, with many taken to hospital.
Spokesperson Russel Meiring says the cause the crash is not known.
“ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the taxi on the side of the road down a small embankment. Several children were found walking around on the scene.
“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that 23 children, aged between 5 and 12, had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene.
“The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to RK Khan Provincial Hospital for further care.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Police identify body found near Chapman’s Peak Drive
-
DA to lodge complaint against SABC over Ramaphosa land speech broadcast
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 31 July 2018
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 1 August 2018
-
Malema rifle shooting incident incites black on black violence, says BLF
-
ANC: There's overwhelming support to press ahead with land expropriation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.