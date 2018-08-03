23 children injured after KZN taxi collision

ER24 says the children were treated for various injuries on site, with many taken to hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-three children have been injured in a taxi collision in Klaarwater in KwaZulu-Natal.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring says the cause the crash is not known.

“ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the taxi on the side of the road down a small embankment. Several children were found walking around on the scene.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that 23 children, aged between 5 and 12, had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to RK Khan Provincial Hospital for further care.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)