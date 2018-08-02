Zim election protests: Death toll rises

Police say 14 injuries were also reported, 22 shops were looted and eight vehicles damaged.

HARARE - The death toll from Wednesday's violent post-election protest in Zimbabwe has risen to six.

Police have just concluded a press briefing-updating the nation about the security situation in the country.

On Wednesday a violent confrontation erupted between MDC Alliance protesters and the army, leaving three people dead and over 14 others injured.

The police’s Charity Charamba says three more people have succumbed to their injuries.

Police also say 22 shops were looted and eight vehicles damaged.

They say the situation remains tense, adding it’s not true that people were instructed to leave streets of Harare.

More information to follow.