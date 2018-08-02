ZEC: We will announce election results from 10 pm

Earlier, the ZEC said it was still not ready to release the presidential results, but it would know later on Thursday exactly when those results could be made public.

HARARE - The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it will start announcing presidential results from 10 pm on Thursday.

A deadly violent protest broke out on Wednesday as the military was deployed in the city of Harare, leaving three people dead.

Supporters of the MDC Alliance claimed elections results which confirmed Zanu-PF has a majority party in Parliament were rigged.

There is an uneasy calm in Harare on Thursday afternoon as people wait for the delayed presidential results to be announced.

Around this time on Wednesday, Harare was in chaos; live ammunition could be heard, soldiers were seen beating up civilians, property was being destroyed and people were being rushed to hospital from severe injuries.

Twenty-four hours and three deaths later, the atmosphere is tense, most shops have closed, soldiers are still patrolling the city and telling people to stay away from the city centre.

This could be in anticipation for the possible announcement of the country’s new president later on Thursday.

Former president of Ghana and the chair of the Commonwealth Observer Mission John Dramani Mahama says this is time for political leaders to be mature.

“This is the time for them to show mature democratic leadership and for the people to stay calm.”

All the heads of observer missions held a meeting on Thursday morning, calling for calm and for the security forces to exercise restraint when dealing with protesters.

#ZimElections2018 JUST IN. ZEC says it will start announcing presidential results from 10PM this evening. CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 2, 2018

Meanwhile, it’s being reported that the MDC Alliance's Tendai Biti is no longer wanted by the Zimbabwe police.

However, there's a heavy police presence outside the MDC Alliance's headquarters in Harare, with reports that officials have been taken in for questioning.

However, party officials are being held by police who have sealed off the MDC Alliance headquarters and on Wednesday the police issued a warning to political leaders following protests against the electoral commission which turned violent.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)