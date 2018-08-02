ZEC: We will announce election results from 10 pm
Earlier, the ZEC said it was still not ready to release the presidential results, but it would know later on Thursday exactly when those results could be made public.
HARARE - The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it will start announcing presidential results from 10 pm on Thursday.
A deadly violent protest broke out on Wednesday as the military was deployed in the city of Harare, leaving three people dead.
Supporters of the MDC Alliance claimed elections results which confirmed Zanu-PF has a majority party in Parliament were rigged.
There is an uneasy calm in Harare on Thursday afternoon as people wait for the delayed presidential results to be announced.
Around this time on Wednesday, Harare was in chaos; live ammunition could be heard, soldiers were seen beating up civilians, property was being destroyed and people were being rushed to hospital from severe injuries.
Twenty-four hours and three deaths later, the atmosphere is tense, most shops have closed, soldiers are still patrolling the city and telling people to stay away from the city centre.
This could be in anticipation for the possible announcement of the country’s new president later on Thursday.
Former president of Ghana and the chair of the Commonwealth Observer Mission John Dramani Mahama says this is time for political leaders to be mature.
“This is the time for them to show mature democratic leadership and for the people to stay calm.”
All the heads of observer missions held a meeting on Thursday morning, calling for calm and for the security forces to exercise restraint when dealing with protesters.
#ZimElections2018 JUST IN. ZEC says it will start announcing presidential results from 10PM this evening. CM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 2, 2018
Meanwhile, it’s being reported that the MDC Alliance's Tendai Biti is no longer wanted by the Zimbabwe police.
However, there's a heavy police presence outside the MDC Alliance's headquarters in Harare, with reports that officials have been taken in for questioning.
However, party officials are being held by police who have sealed off the MDC Alliance headquarters and on Wednesday the police issued a warning to political leaders following protests against the electoral commission which turned violent.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Africa
-
Will violence affect Zim’s chance of rejoining Commonwealth Observer Mission?
-
Zimbabwe on knife edge after deadly post-election violence
-
Mnangagwa calls for independent probe into Harare violence
-
[VIDEO] Zimbabwe army uses live rounds against protesters
-
ZEC still not ready to release presidential results
-
Zanu-PF calls for restraint as Zim awaits election results
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.