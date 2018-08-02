ZEC still not ready to release presidential results

The commission does admit though that the delay in announcing the results is causing confusion and allegations that the results are being rigged.

HARARE - The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it’s still not ready to release the presidential results, but it will know later on Thursday exactly when those results can be made public.

The commission held a briefing earlier to announce the remaining constituency results.

A deadly violent protest broke out on Wednesday as the military was deployed in the city of Harare, leaving three people dead.

Supporters of the MDC Alliance claimed elections results which confirmed Zanu-PF has a majority party in Parliament were rigged.

The commission’s Qhubani Moyo started by condemning Wednesday’s violent scenes.

“The commission, therefore, urges all Zimbabweans to be respectful of the choices that have been made by other fellow citizens.”

He says they still don’t know when the anticipated presidential results will be announced.

“The commission is still within the legally accepted timeframe to announce the final results and to declare the winner. We, therefore, implore the public to remain patient.”

The commission does admit though that the delay in announcing the results is causing confusion and allegations that the results are being rigged.

