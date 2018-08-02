Popular Topics
Zanu-PF calls for restraint as Zim awaits election results

The party says opposition parties must accept defeat and calm down their supporters.

Protesters marched from the MDC headquarters to the ZEC office at Rainbow Towers, Harare, to protest against the election process on 1 August 2018. They were met by riot police armed with rubber bullets, tear gas, and AKs. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Protesters marched from the MDC headquarters to the ZEC office at Rainbow Towers, Harare, to protest against the election process on 1 August 2018. They were met by riot police armed with rubber bullets, tear gas, and AKs. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
2 hours ago

HARARE - The Zanu-PF says violence does not take the country forward and civilians should exercise restraint as they wait for the election results to be released.

The party says opposition parties must accept defeat and calm down their supporters.

Violence broke out in Harare on Wednesday after parliamentary results were announced.

Three people were killed.

The party's Paul Mangwana has addressed the media on Thursday afternoon.

“Violence does not take our country anywhere, we must live in peace. We condemn all forms of violence by anyone and we’ve been telling our supporters not to be violent, they’ve been listening to the leadership and we expect them to continue listening to the leadership.”

WATCH: Zanu-PF addresses the media

Timeline

