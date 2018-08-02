Zanu-PF calls for restraint as Zim awaits election results
The party says opposition parties must accept defeat and calm down their supporters.
HARARE - The Zanu-PF says violence does not take the country forward and civilians should exercise restraint as they wait for the election results to be released.
The party says opposition parties must accept defeat and calm down their supporters.
Violence broke out in Harare on Wednesday after parliamentary results were announced.
Three people were killed.
The party's Paul Mangwana has addressed the media on Thursday afternoon.
“Violence does not take our country anywhere, we must live in peace. We condemn all forms of violence by anyone and we’ve been telling our supporters not to be violent, they’ve been listening to the leadership and we expect them to continue listening to the leadership.”
WATCH: Zanu-PF addresses the media
Popular in Africa
-
Will violence affect Zim’s chance of rejoining Commonwealth Observer Mission?
-
Zimbabwe on knife edge after deadly post-election violence
-
ZEC still not ready to release presidential results
-
[VIDEO] Zimbabwe army uses live rounds against protesters
-
Mnangagwa calls for independent probe into Harare violence
-
Zim police going after MDC Alliance leaders for 'inciting' violence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.