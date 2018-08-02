Wits to host comedy evening to clear historic debt

Wits University will be hosting the #FunnyForFees Comedy Show on Friday evening with all proceeds going towards clearing historic debt faced by students.

Thousands of students are unable to graduate due to outstanding fees. The outstanding funds are for students who owe the university money before former President Jacob Zuma’s announcement for free education.

During the 2017 comedy show, which was also organised by the Muslim Students Association (MSA), seven students’ historic debt was cleared, which allowed them to graduate and enter the job market with a degree to their name.

Treasurer of the MSA, Thaakirah Savahl, says the aim is to help students get their degrees.

“Our aim is to ensure that we are able to clear that debt for students, making it easier for them to graduate at the end of the year,” Savahl says.

Wits #FunnyforFees18 Comedy show happening this Friday! Tickets available from Ticket Pros / on Campus for only R50. RT for awareness if you support the cause 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/9hIlm1jkRO — Funny For Fees 2018 (@MSAWits) July 30, 2018

Some of the comedians that will be present are Tshepo Mogale, Deep Fried Man, Lihle Msimang, Suhayl Essa and many more.

Savahl says sponsorships have covered costs so all ticket sales go to student debt.

“Fortunately we managed to get some sponsors such as Jimmy’s Killer Prawn and Alcazaba Lodges to assist us, so from the ticket sales, we are not using any of that to cover costs. Every cent that goes to ticket sales is our profits.”

Savahl says the profits go straight to university management and the fees department and they will decide who receives the money.

Tickets are available at Ticketpros or any JET, Edgars or Postnet.