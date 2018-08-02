Will violence affect Zim’s chance of rejoining Commonwealth Observer Mission?

Zimbabwe is not a member of the 53 sovereign states as it withdrew from the organisation in 2003 after it was suspended for being in breach of the Harare Declaration.

HARARE - The Commonwealth Observer Mission has warned that Wednesday’s violence and the military’s excessive force on civilians may cloud the entire electoral process and have an impact on whether Zimbabwe is accepted back into the union.

Zimbabwe is not a member of the 53 sovereign states as it withdrew from the organisation in 2003 after it was suspended for being in breach of the Harare Declaration which sets out the Commonwealth’s core principles and values.

Earlier this year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa wrote to the organisation expressing an interest in re-joining the association and requesting the Commonwealth to observe its forthcoming elections.

The Chairperson of the Commonwealth Observer Mission and former president of Ghana John Dramani Mahama says the organisation is disappointed by the use of excessive force on civilians.

“I would wish to think that order must break down in such an extraordinary manner that you need the army to come in to restore order.”

He says what happened on Wednesday may have an impact on the organisation’s response to Zimbabwe’s request to rejoin.

“I believe this election is one of the instruments that are going to be used to assess Zimbabwe's preparedness to come back into the organisation."

The organisation has called on the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission to expedite the announcement of presidential results without further delay to avoid more violence and anxiety.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)