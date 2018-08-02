[WATCH] Memorable performances from Winston Ntshona

Winston Ntshona, a Tony Award winner, is most famous for stage plays such as Woza Albert and Sizwe Banzi is Dead alongside fellow theatre legend, John Kani.

JOHANNESBURG - World renowned South African actor Winston Ntshona's death has left many in the industry shocked.

Ntshona died on Thursday, aged 76, it has been announced.

Here are a few clips from some of Ntshona's most memorable performances.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has conveyed condolences on Ntshona's passing.