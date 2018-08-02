[WATCH] Memorable performances from Winston Ntshona
Winston Ntshona, a Tony Award winner, is most famous for stage plays such as Woza Albert and Sizwe Banzi is Dead alongside fellow theatre legend, John Kani.
JOHANNESBURG - World renowned South African actor Winston Ntshona's death has left many in the industry shocked.
Ntshona died on Thursday, aged 76, it has been announced.
Here are a few clips from some of Ntshona's most memorable performances.
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has conveyed condolences on Ntshona's passing.
FULL STATEMENT: Minister @NathiMthethwaSA on the passing of @ArtsCultureSA #LivingLegend And Pioneering Thespian Dr Winston Ntshona. #RIPWinstonNtshona pic.twitter.com/9g1PqFJDOz— Arts & Culture (@ArtsCultureSA) August 2, 2018
