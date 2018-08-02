Uber announces rates increase
The service has also rolled out a pilot tiered service fee. The more trips completed by a driver-partner and the higher their rating, the lower their weekly Uber service fee is.
JOHANNESBURG - Uber South Africa has announced an increase in its minimum fare charge.
As of 31 July, UberX rides throughout South Africa has increased from R20 to R25. The Port Elizabeth uberGO minimum fare has also changed from R17 to R20.
Uber said: "As a commitment to listen to our driver-partner community, we have spoken with hundreds of drivers and partners over the past few months in order to complete a deeper study of driver economics to ensure fares are correctly priced.
"Based on feedback received from these recent sessions, we are rolling out pilot initiatives which we will continue to evaluate, one of these initiatives is increasing the minimum fare trips to ensure that all trips remain worthwhile for drivers.
"While the minimum fare is increasing, Uber remains one of the most affordable and efficient ways for South Africans to get around their city, while still enjoying the reliable service South Africans have come
to expect from us. This small increase will still make it possible for riders to access affordable transport whilst providing profitable earnings for driver-partners."
