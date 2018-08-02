#TotalShutDown: 'It’s painful to see women & children suffer at hands of men'

Fatima Abrahams says while her organisation assists about 300 people per day, there are still too many children who are suffering at the hands of men.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town woman who works with abused women and children says it’s painful to see how they suffer at the hands of men.

Fatima Abrahams joined about a thousand women in a march to Parliament against gender-based violence under the banner #TotalShutDown.

Marchers handed over a memorandum with a list of 24 demands, which includes the provision of more safe homes for women and children at risk.

#TotalShutdown Women have started to make their way down Kaizergracht Street towards parliament. LI pic.twitter.com/RqyBYuA9ci — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2018

Abrahams works at a foundation in Vrygrond near Lavender Hill called Where Rainbows Meet.

Poverty, unemployment, gangsterism and the abuse of alcohol and drugs are rife in her community.

She says that while her organisation assists about 300 people per day, there are still too many children who are suffering at the hands of men.

“We had a case, recently, where a six-year-old little girl and her sister came to us because her mother is a drug addict. And one of the gangsters molested her during a visit to their home. Nothing can be done because they fear for their lives, but they come to us for help.”

Abrahams on Wednesday added her voice to hundreds of calls for the government to step in and find effective ways to clamp down on gender-based violence.

