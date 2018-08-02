Popular Topics
St Matthews Secondary closed after 100 pupils admitted to hospital

The department says on Tuesday learners were complaining of stomach aches. On Wednesday, 63 learners were discharged.

Picture: Supplied
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department has closed St Matthews Senior Secondary School after about 100 learners were admitted to hospital.

The department says on Tuesday learners were complaining of stomach aches. On Wednesday, 63 learners were discharged.

The provincial Education and Health Departments have sent officials to the school to investigate. Education Department’s spokesperson Mali Mtima says learners developed cramps after drinking water.

Mtima says the department has stopped water use and consumption until the investigation is finalised.

He says officials are still running tests on 33 learners.

“By Monday, the school will be reopened because the officials deployed were told to do their tests until Sunday.”

Mtima says the learners are being monitored by specialists to avoid any further complications.

