St Matthews Secondary closed after 100 pupils admitted to hospital
The department says on Tuesday learners were complaining of stomach aches. On Wednesday, 63 learners were discharged.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department has closed St Matthews Senior Secondary School after about 100 learners were admitted to hospital.
The department says on Tuesday learners were complaining of stomach aches. On Wednesday, 63 learners were discharged.
The provincial Education and Health Departments have sent officials to the school to investigate. Education Department’s spokesperson Mali Mtima says learners developed cramps after drinking water.
Mtima says the department has stopped water use and consumption until the investigation is finalised.
He says officials are still running tests on 33 learners.
“By Monday, the school will be reopened because the officials deployed were told to do their tests until Sunday.”
Mtima says the learners are being monitored by specialists to avoid any further complications.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 1 August 2018
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 31 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Malema rifle shooting incident incites black on black violence, says BLF
-
Police raid at MDC Alliance headquarters amounts to harassment - lawyer
-
Body found near Chapman’s Peak Drive
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.