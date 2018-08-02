Solidarity accepts Eskom’s 7.5% wage hike offer

The trade union has also agreed on a further 7% wage hike for the next two years and an increase on housing and a once off payment of R5,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity has announced it has accepted Eskom’s wage offer of a 7.5% increase this year.

The trade union has also agreed on a further 7% wage hike for the next two years and an increase on housing and a once off payment of R5,000.

Solidarity is the first union to reach an agreement with the power utility following weeks of wage negotiations.

Members of the other two unions have been protesting over bonuses but Solidarity says this will be discussed later.

Solidarity's Dirk Hermann said: “We believe that given the current circumstance, this offer is fair. For all our members across South Africa, we believe it’s the right thing to do to sign this offer.”

Last week, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said its members viewed Eskom’s decision to not pay bonuses as a declaration of war and deal breaker in the ongoing wage negotiations.

Eskom said it wouldn’t pay bonuses because of financial limitations.

The power utility said it had informed unions of its position on the matter, as the National Union of Mineworkers and Numsa continue deliberations with their members on two wage offers that Eskom has put on the table.