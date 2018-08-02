Skosan, Brink start for Lions in Super Rugby final
Winger Courtnall Skosan will start on the left wing in place of Aphiwe Dyantyi, while flanker Cyle Brink returns to the starting line up ahead of Lourens Erasmus in the Super Rugby final against the Crusaders in Christchurch.
Dyantyi limped off the field in the 44-26 semifinal win over the Waratahs at Ellis Park last weekend with a hamstring niggle but has been passed fit enough to earn a spot on the substitutes bench.
Brink, who missed that semifinal win because of a shoulder stinger picked up against the Jaguares in the quarterfinal the previous week, returns in the number 7 jersey in place of Erasmus who deputised in the position last weekend.
This is the third successive Super Rugby final the Johannesburg side will compete in and they will be looking to make it third time lucky.
Lions
15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrink, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Warren Whiteley (c), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen.
Subs: 16 Corné Fourie, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 23 Howard Mnisi.
