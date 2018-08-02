Popular Topics
Sisulu ‘disappointed’ with Zim post-election violence

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says she or President Cyril Ramaphosa will be making a statement after the official result of the elections has been announced.

FILE: Minister of International Relations and Corporation Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Minister of International Relations and Corporation Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: GCIS.
53 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu says South Africa’s delighted at the peaceful turnout of voters in Zimbabwe.

She, however, expressed disappointment at Wednesday’s deadly post-election violence.

Sisulu refuses to say any more until the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has declared the final results of Monday’s poll.

The minister explains her reticence on developments in South Africa’s northern neighbour.

Sisulu says she or President Cyril Ramaphosa will be making a statement after the official result of the elections has been announced.

She denies any knowledge of a request by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to meet her to express his misgivings about alleged vote rigging by the ruling Zanu-PF.

She says she’d welcome a meeting with Chamisa.

[WARNING] Images may upset sensitive viewers.

GALLERY: Zimbabwe post-election violent protests

Timeline

