Simbine wins gold at the African Champs

Akani Simbine came home in an unofficial time of 10.25 seconds and adds another 100m gold to his tally this year after gold at the Commonwealth games.

CAPE TOWN - Sprinter Akani Simbine has won the men's 100m final at the African Championships in Asaba, Nigeria on Thursday.

South Africa had two men on the podium as Simon Magakwe took the bronze medal for South Africa, Ivorian Arthur Cisse edged him to second place.

