Shabangu confident Sassa can eliminate cash payments by September

CAPE TOWN - Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu says that she’s expecting significant progress to be made in the next eight weeks when the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) will have to take full responsibility for the payment of social grants.

This is despite a panel of experts telling the Constitutional Court in July, that it expects Sassa to require another extension of its contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

In her monthly progress report filed with the court this week, Shabangu says that she remains resolute to completely eliminate cash payments by the end of September.

By the end of August, Sassa says at least 2.5 million beneficiaries will be paid through the Post Bank.

The number of beneficiaries opting to be paid into their commercial bank accounts now stands at 1.6 million.

In its latest progress report to the Constitutional Court, Sassa says its bolstered its connectivity between payment institutions to avoid a repeat of July’s payment delays.

In August, the Post Office will also be piloting 18 sites across the country for its cash payments.

Sassa says it’s revised its card swap plan and it plans to issue the more than one million beneficiaries currently being paid by CPS, with cards over the next two months.

Meanwhile, Sassa has approached the court for an urgent interlocutory order to stop CPS staff from interfering in the card swap process.

