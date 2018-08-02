SABC: Our financial battles nothing new

'The Star' newspaper is reporting that the national broadcaster's cash flow issues are now affecting service providers, referring to a letter which confirms they won't be paid for the month of July.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says its financial issues and the fact that it is battling to pay its service providers are nothing new.

It's reported that at least five well-known TV production houses producing some of the top SABC shows haven't been paid.

However, the SABC's Kaizer Kganyago says they will not disclose details about the relationship with their service providers.

“We respect our stakeholders and people that we’re doing business with and that’s why we communicate to them directly and we expect them to communicate directly back to us.

“If we wanted to speak to them through the media we would have issued a statement, but that’s not how we work.”

