SABC declines to give details around current cash crisis

PRETORIA – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has declined to discuss the details of its most recent cash crisis which has left service providers without payment for the month of July.

A notice was sent to producers and service providers earlier this week, saying that payments due at the end of last month would be deferred because the corporation has no money.

The notice to service providers says that the SABC is under pressure in the short and medium term in respect of cash flow due to a liquidity challenge.

The notice says that the public broadcaster will be in contact with all service providers and producers within the next two weeks to make arrangements for the deferred commitments.

The SABC’s Kaizer Kganyago says they have always been open about their financial difficulties.

“We’ve always made it very clear that we’re working to turn around things to make sure that it’s back to where it is supposed to be but it will take time for us to do that.”

He did, however, decline to discuss this current situation, or state when the service providers would be paid.