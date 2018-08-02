SAA could see group structure changes as govt considers study recommendations
It was announced on Wednesday that oversight for SAA has been transferred back from the Finance Ministry to that of Public Enterprises, now under the leadership of Pravin Gordhan.
CAPE TOWN – South African Airways (SAA) could see changes to its group structure, as the government considers the best options for the embattled state-owned airline and its subsidiaries, Mango and SA Express.
It was announced on Wednesday that oversight for SAA has been transferred back from the Finance Ministry to that of Public Enterprises, now under the leadership of Pravin Gordhan.
Gordhan on Wednesday also announced the appointment of a new acting chief executive for the ailing SA Express.
Siza Mzimela’s been part of the team working to stabilise the cash-strapped carrier’s operations and finances since its fleet was temporarily grounded by the Civil Aviation Authority in May.
The government is considering the recommendations of a study commissioned by Treasury and the Department of Public Enterprises on the best configuration for SAA and its subsidiaries, Mango and SA Express.
If deemed appropriate, this could see SAA’s group structure change.
Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament, Alf Lees, says that transferring oversight back to the Department of Public Enterprises comes as no surprise.
“However, changing the overseeing department does not fix SAA. SAA remains in deep, deep trouble.”
The airline is expected to require more billions in public funds as it tries to make the long haul into financial health.
“We would like to see the study which the ministers refer to in their joint statement, which deals with the consolidation of the so-called state aviation assets and I’ve written to the minister of finance to request a copy.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
Proposed Tobacco Bill will cripple our business - informal traders
-
Platinum miner Implats says to slash 13,000 jobs
-
SAA returns to Public Enterprises dept
-
Stand-off between Treasury & DTI continues over Employment Creation Fund
-
Huawei overtakes Apple as world No 2 smartphone seller
-
SABC: Our financial battles nothing new
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.