Robberies mar Sapo payment of social grants
Thousands of people were turned away from distribution centres after Sassa and the Post Office experienced problems with its payment systems.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Post Office (Sapo) says it has managed to start paying out social grants, with little disruption, following major glitches that left many beneficiaries frustrated in July.
Thousands of people were turned away from distribution centres after the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the Post Office experienced problems with its payment systems.
The Post Office has, however, confirmed there were glitches in some payment areas on Wednesday.
The Post Office says it’s pleased that beneficiaries will continue to receive their money on Thursday.
Sapo chief operating officer, Lindiwe Kwele, says there were isolated cases in some provinces that led to the delay of payments.
“There was a burglary in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, and in the Eastern Cape, we had one incident. In Gauteng, there was an incident were after the money was dropped off, robbers targeted beneficiaries and took the money.”
The Post Office says a total of 2.8 million beneficiaries will be paid in August through the new gold Sassa card.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.