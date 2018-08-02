Robberies mar Sapo payment of social grants

Thousands of people were turned away from distribution centres after Sassa and the Post Office experienced problems with its payment systems.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Post Office (Sapo) says it has managed to start paying out social grants, with little disruption, following major glitches that left many beneficiaries frustrated in July.

The Post Office has, however, confirmed there were glitches in some payment areas on Wednesday.

The Post Office says it’s pleased that beneficiaries will continue to receive their money on Thursday.

Sapo chief operating officer, Lindiwe Kwele, says there were isolated cases in some provinces that led to the delay of payments.

“There was a burglary in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, and in the Eastern Cape, we had one incident. In Gauteng, there was an incident were after the money was dropped off, robbers targeted beneficiaries and took the money.”

The Post Office says a total of 2.8 million beneficiaries will be paid in August through the new gold Sassa card.

