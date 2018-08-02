Ramaphosa initiates process to suspend Jiba, Mrwebi

The two advocates returned to work last week after the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the High Court order, which struck them from the roll of advocates.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has put in motion the steps needed to suspend Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba and Special Director of Public Prosecution Lawrence Mrwebi, and subject them to disciplinary hearings.

The move comes as the General Council of the Bar took its fight to have the pair removed from the roll of advocates to the constitutional court.

Former President Jacob Zuma appealed a High Court order in 2017, which compelled him to institute disciplinary inquiries against the pair.

It’s understood that President Ramaphosa will on Thursday withdraw his predecessor's appeal against the order that the president subject Jiba and Mrwebi to disciplinary hearings.

Ramaphosa has also given the pair until 10 August to argue why they should not be suspended pending the conclusion of those inquiries.

The two advocates returned to work last week after the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the High Court order, which struck them from the roll of advocates.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not responded to Eyewitness News’ questions, whether they will again return to being on special leave now that the General Council of the Bar has taken the matter to the Constitutional Court.

Either way, Jiba and Mrwebi’s day at the NPA head office appear to be numbered.

