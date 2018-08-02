Ramaphosa: Govt working hard to make gender-violence disappear in SA
Ramaphosa met with #TotalShutDown activists outside the Union Buildings on Wednesday night after they demanded he personally receives their memorandum.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government is committed to fighting against women abuse.
Ramaphosa met with #TotalShutDown activists outside the Union Buildings on Wednesday night after they demanded he personally receives their memorandum.
Ramaphosa was accompanied by Police Minister Bheki Cele and Defense Minister Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula.
After hours of waiting for Ramaphosa, he finally met with the #TotalShutDown campaign organisers.
Ramaphosa accepted their memorandum, saying he's ashamed that many women in the country have fallen victim to gender-based violence.
“I feel ashamed that we’re treating you as the women of our country in the way that we did.”
The president has committed to address the demands raised by women.
“I also want it to stop and we’re going to work very hard to make gender-based violence disappear from South African soil.”
Ramaphosa also expressed his disappointment to reports that some officers mishandled protesters and promised that action will be taken against those found in the wrong.
I got all my sisters with me! #totalshutdown ✊🏾❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/CWrIWJC58d— MADIKIZELA✊🏾🖤 (@ramichuene) August 1, 2018
WATCH: #TotalShutDown an activist makes a passionate plea to @CyrilRamaphosa to assist in bringing an end to gender-based violence in SA pic.twitter.com/U4DN2ogJWw— Tankiso Makhetha (@Tankmaester) August 1, 2018
Being part of the march today was beyond amazing. #TotalShutDown pic.twitter.com/FwMkuGqFVP— Sandra (@stksiakam) August 1, 2018
Pic of the day. Dont know who took the photo....#totalshutdown pic.twitter.com/8N3ZUVXqT3— Clarence Watts SDB (@clarencesdb) August 1, 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.