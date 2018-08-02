Ramaphosa: Govt working hard to make gender-violence disappear in SA

Ramaphosa met with #TotalShutDown activists outside the Union Buildings on Wednesday night after they demanded he personally receives their memorandum.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government is committed to fighting against women abuse.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by Police Minister Bheki Cele and Defense Minister Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula.

After hours of waiting for Ramaphosa, he finally met with the #TotalShutDown campaign organisers.

Ramaphosa accepted their memorandum, saying he's ashamed that many women in the country have fallen victim to gender-based violence.

“I feel ashamed that we’re treating you as the women of our country in the way that we did.”

The president has committed to address the demands raised by women.

“I also want it to stop and we’re going to work very hard to make gender-based violence disappear from South African soil.”

Ramaphosa also expressed his disappointment to reports that some officers mishandled protesters and promised that action will be taken against those found in the wrong.

